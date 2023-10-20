Russia’s battlegroup South destroys tank, up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s southern battlegroup has destroyed up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and an enemy tank in the Donetsk area, the group's spokesman Vadim Astafiev told TASS.

"In the Donetsk area, Russia’s battlegroup South repulsed an attack of units of the 3rd mechanized battalion of the Ukrainian 28th separate mechanized brigade near Kurdyumovka. In addition, up to 50 enemy servicemen were destroyed near Kleshcheyevka, Vasyukovka, Pereyezdnoye, Razdolovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," Astafiev said.

The spokesman added that the battlegroup's artillery inflicted fire damage on the enemy's shelters and strongholds in the areas of Spornoye and Belogorovka, which resulted in the destruction of the NOTA electronic warfare station in Seversk and a tank in Kurdyumovka. The Russian forces also destroyed two Msta-B howitzers, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in Aleksandro-Shultino, and two D-30 howitzers and a 105 mm M119 howitzer in Antonovka.

"The Russian units hit 12 enemy drones of the Valkyrie, Katana, Mavic 3 and FPV types near Verkhnekamenka, Zolotarevka, Lipovoye, Podgornoye and Novaya Kamenka," Astafiev added.