Brazil sees prospects for working with Russia in science, technology, envoy says

INNOPOLIS /Tatarstan/, October 19. /TASS/. Brazil is working to synergize the country's universities with Russian ones, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares told journalists on the sidelines of the Digital Innopolis Days forum.

Special prospects are seen in the joint development of science and technology of the countries, the ambassador said.

"For several years, the Embassy has been carrying out a number of activities that are aimed at bringing Brazilian universities closer to Russian ones. We can see huge prospects in the development in the field of science and technology, as well as medicine. <...> As for science and technology, we try to cooperate with technology parks. Brazil also has a huge number of technology centers," the ambassador said, noting that possible cooperation with Innopolis University was also discussed during the forum in Tatarstan.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Roman Shaykhutdinov said that Innopolis University is currently working with Brazilian partners. "It is implementing a project on international student exchange with the University of Brazil. [It is] the largest university in Brazil, and is not only a university, but also the largest research center. We are discussing interaction in several important areas. The first one is mutual recognition of diplomas and subjects that are taught, in order to ensure closer interaction in research and applied projects," Shaykhutdinov said, specifying that this could happen in 2025.

Besides, the parties are working on joint research and publications on a wide range of topics as well as possible faculty exchanges, he said.