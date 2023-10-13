Five Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, October 13. /TASS/. Five Ukrainian drones have attacked the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod region, in the village of Streletskoye, an enemy drone was shot down. There were no consequences on the ground. In the Borisovsky district, on the outskirts of the Tsapovka village, an explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter. There are no casualties or damage," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, a fixed-wing drone was downed over the village of Golovchino in the Graivoronsky district. In the Krasnoyaruzsky district, an enemy drone was shot down on the outskirts of the village of Terebreno. There were no casualties or damage.

In the Shebekinsky district, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under artillery fire three times. In addition, a drone dropped two grenades at the village. "Three mortar shells were fired at the village of Murom, two shells were fired at the town of Shebekino, and two mortar shells were fired at the Shebekino automobile checkpoint. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements in the district," the governor added.