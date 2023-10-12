MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The head of the Kiev-controlled military administration in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Vitaly Barabash, has described the situation in the frontline city as very difficult amid ongoing fighting.

"The situation is very tense," the Ukrainian Strana media outlet quoted him as saying.

According to Barabash, the Ukrainian armed forces have been trying to repel continuous assaults for the third day running.

On Tuesday, Yan Gagin, adviser to DPR Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS that Ukrainian troops had abandoned a number of positions on the first line of defense near Avdeyevka in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the DPR. As Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) member Alexey Goncharenko (included in the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service’s list of terrorists and extremists) reported, the Ukrainian armed units stationed in Avdeyevka find themselves in a very difficult situation. Meanwhile, Oleg Soskin, formerly an advisor to ex-Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, accused the top brass of the Ukrainian armed forces of displaying weakness.