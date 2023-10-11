Project on supply of 1 mln tons of grain to Turkey under development so far — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The project on supply of 1 mln tons of Russian grain to Turkey for processing and delivery to countries in need is currently at the development stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"At the working stage of development," he said when asked a respective question.

On August 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, discussed the grain deal and how to implement the proposed initiative to supply 1 mln tons of Russian grain to Turkey at a preferential price with Qatar providing financial backing. On September 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue at their bilateral meeting in Sochi.