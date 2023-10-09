Russian MFA points to repeated calls about weapons supplied to Kiev going to black market

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has posted evidence on her Telegram channel of the Russian side's repeated appeals to the international community about weapons supplied by the West to Kiev showing up on the black market.

The diplomat posted excerpts from statements made at briefings from last March to the present day.

"For a year and a half, I have talked at official briefings at the Russian Foreign Ministry about how NATO, primarily US weapons supplied to [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, are spreading to the black market," Zakharova pointed out. "I also mentioned the reason - corruption in Ukraine and the corruption scheme between Washington and Kiev. I spoke, I warned, I asked the world media to pay attention."

"Ask Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Politico, as well as The Associated Press, the BBC and others how many times they have quoted our data or conducted investigations based on it. I tell you: none," the spokeswoman said. "I am publishing evidence that Russia has addressed to the international community repeatedly and openly."

The Russian foreign ministry explained that Maria Zakharova has repeatedly sounded the alarm and cited facts about the uncontrolled spread of weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine during her briefings. The diplomat drew attention to the spread of these weapons across all continents and the fact that they were falling into the hands of organized crime and radicals.