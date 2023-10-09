Russian Security Council warns that US may use cyberweapons, if Kiev’s army fails

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The United States may use cyber weapons against Russia against the background of the Ukrainian army’s failure to achieve the expected results on the battlefield, the Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Oleg Khramov, told the government-published daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The Ukrainian army’s failure to achieve results may prompt hotheads to use US offensive cyberweapons for attempts to upset public administration and military command systems and Russia's economy," he said.

Asked about a possible Russian response to cyber aggression, Khramov warned this would be "an unpredictable scenario for the United States and its allies in terms of its consequences."

At the same time, he said "the US wish to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia increases the likelihood of a global cyber conflict."

As Khramov noted, the possibility of conducting cyber strikes was priced in Washington’s national defense budget for 2023.

"It is noteworthy that in contrast to 2021 and 2022, spending on US cybersecurity has increased significantly. There are practically no restrictions on operations in foreign information space for US military agencies," he pointed out.

Khramov also remarked that "the US is surrounding Russia with its 'cyberbases,' including centers of excellence, joint response centers and other similar organizations structures.".