Medvedev says weapons donated to Kiev will end up on black market

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has warned that the missiles, tanks and jets provided to Kiev by the West will end up on the black market.

He said "the corrupt government of Ukraine used to sell everything they received."

"They stole gas and oil, food, materials. They stole everything that’s not nailed down. Things will only get worse from here. Expect missiles, tanks, and shortly jets from Kiev to end up on the black market," he said on Telegram.