No signs that Beirut putting armed forces on high alert — Russian ambassador to Lebanon

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Beirut has thus far not taken any steps to increase the combat readiness level of Lebanese forces amid the latest conflict between Palestine and Israel, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov told Rossiya-24 television.

"Specifically in Beirut, no such thing can be seen now," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on Lebanon potentially raising the readiness alert level of its army in the event of further escalation.

However, the Russian diplomat underscored that Lebanon has, in effect, been "sitting on a powder keg" for a long time already. He mentioned the terrorist threat emanating from forces in Lebanon’s neighbor, Syria, and the persistent tensions on the border between Lebanon and Israel. "So, it can be said that the Lebanese have been on high alert for any incident on a permanent basis," Rudakov concluded.

On Saturday morning, Palestine launched rocket strikes at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, as groups of militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated Israel and engaged Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a "state of readiness for war" and announced the beginning of Operation Swords of Iron.

HAMAS Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh said the Palestinian operation near Gaza was in response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed off on mobilizing IDF reservists and expanded the "special security situation" nationwide.

According to the latest reports, some 500 Palestinians have been killed with another 2,700 people being injured in the escalation. In Israel, the death toll has so far exceeded 700 people and more than 2,200 others have sustained wounds.