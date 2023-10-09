Israel to reduce aid to Ukraine aim escalation of conflict with Palestine — expert

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Israel will reduce the amount of aid allocated for Ukraine due to the escalation of the conflict with Palestine, says Grigory Luykanov, researcher at the Russian Academy of Science’s Institute of Asian Studies Arab and Islamic Studies Center.

"The fact that Israel will be occupied with solving the Gaza Strip issue in the nearest future, will reduce the level of Israel’s support to Ukraine within the special military operation," the researcher told TASS. "The policy, carried out by the Netanyahu Cabined on providing a small-scale, but careful support and aid to Ukraine, will be reviewed in favor of Israel’s own interests."

The expert noted that Israel does not have extra resources that it could send to Ukraine.

"And such resources may not appear in the nearest future," he pointed out.

Lukyanov considers it possible that the US will also have to allocate some resources on aiding Israel in resolving the ongoing problems.

"The Gaza Strip issue is already growing, there is unrest along the entire border of Israel," the specialist underscored. "Considering the special relations between Israel and the US, it would require certain operational intervention from the US."

Therefore, according to Lukyanov, "the global public attention will switch from Ukrainian to Middle Eastern theater is the short-term perspective.".