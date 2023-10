MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Middle East peace process must be launched on the basis of internationally recognized agreements, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"We urge to immediately start a peace process on the basis of existing internationally recognized agreements. UN Security Council decisions have not been implemented, the work of the Middle East Quartet has been hampered, talks have not been held, and this is the result," he said.