Russian deputy foreign minister, Turkish ambassador talk about Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin focused on the Ukraine crisis at his meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"At the meeting, they exchanged views on the situation around the Ukraine crisis as a follow-up to the roundtable discussion involving a number of ambassadors that took place on this issue in Moscow in mid-September of this year," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that the meeting also touched upon some bilateral issues.