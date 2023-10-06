No unresolved issues in relations between Tashkent, Moscow — Uzbek president

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. There are no unresolved issues between Moscow and Tashkent, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"In general, we do not have a single unresolved issue, we resolve all our agreements," Mirziyoyev, who is on an official visit to Moscow, said.

He added that relations between the two countries are at a very high level and that the presidents' instructions to implement the agreements are being carried out. "Our relations have reached a completely new level. <…> The comprehensive strategic partnership continues in all spheres, there is progress, there is a real result," the Uzbek leader pointed out.

According to him, regional cooperation has also reached a good level of development. "The regional forum in Kazan. <...> For the first time, all 14 regions were represented at the level of heads of regions. <...> This is a very serious result. I am very satisfied," Mirziyoyev said, noting that interaction between the regions has a very good perspective.

The Third Russia-Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum was held in Kazan on October 4.