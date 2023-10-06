International interest in Valdai Discussion Club still great — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Representatives from other countries still value the Valdai International Discussion Club even as its participants have changed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in a Valdai International Discussion Club meeting as per tradition. He interacted with participants for upwards of 3.5 hours.

"International interest is still great. But, of course, the makeup of its participants sometimes undergoes changes," Putin’s press secretary said, replying to a question as to whether the decreased number of participants from Anglo-Saxon countries had affected the forum’s effectiveness.

According to Peskov, certain changes in the makeup of experts do occur "and not because the club wants it that way." He highlighted the fact that some Western representatives "themselves refuse to receive first-hand information about Russia." "Many want to but are unable to do so due to outside pressure. Many are prohibited by their handlers to do so," the Kremlin official noted. That said, he added that some participants from the US and UK were in attendance.

The Kremlin official added that interest in Russia is growing in other parts of the world, including Asia and Africa.

Peskov pointed out that Putin shows how much he values the Valdai Club by participating in the event every year. According to him, the president gives proper due to this major venue.