Moldova will not be heard if those ready to waive its sovereignty take power — Putin

SOCHI, October 6. /TASS/. Moldova’s voice will not be heard if its people elect politicians who are ready to waive a part of the country’s sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"If the people of Moldova vote for people willing to waive a significant portion of their sovereignty to other countries and to be at the tail-end of their interests, then they will have a corresponding status. They will be neither seen nor heard," Putin said.

He added that if the people of Moldova choose otherwise, they will retain their national sovereignty, dignity and traditions.

"Our goal is to make sure that all countries, regardless of their size, have an equal voice and everyone is treated equally. I don’t know how it will be, but this is our position and this is what we aspire to achieve," the Russian leader added.