Russian security agency holds drills to prevent Ukrainian attacks on Kola nuclear plant

MURMANSK, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service said it rehearsed an operation to bust hypothetical Ukrainian saboteurs crossing over from Finland to attack a nuclear power plant in the northern part of the country.

"According to the script of the training, members of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi group illegally cross the Russian-Finnish border as part of a sabotage unit that aims to perpetrate a subversive terrorist attack," the agency’s office in the Murmansk Region said in a statement.

Under the script, while preparing the attack, they plant an improvised explosive device in the safety zone of the Kola NPP, set up a base, a cache of explosives and drones, the statement said. Operatives then neutralize the sabotage group’s members and prevent the attack from happening, it said.

Located in the Murmansk Region, the Kola NPP has four VVER-440 reactors. It’s the first nuclear power plant to be built in the harsh conditions beyond the Polar Circle and is Europe’s most northern nuclear power plant. It underwent a major upgrade in 2019 that boosted the safety of some of its reactors and extended their working lifespan until at least 2033.