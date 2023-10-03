Ratifying Rome Statute contradicts choice of Russian, Armenian people — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Yerevan ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) contradicts the choice of the people of the Russian Federation and Armenia who opted to develop relations between the two countries, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Yerevan has ratified the Rome Statute. <…> The development of relations between our countries is the choice of our peoples, of the Russian Federation and Armenia. The ratification of the Rome Statute contradicts this," Volodin noted.

According to him, Yerevan’s decision is "not thought through" and "strategically incorrect." It "will above all create problems for Armenia and its citizens," Volodin asserted.