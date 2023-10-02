Ukrainian shell hits house in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, October 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod Region on Monday morning, hitting a residential house, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

"This morning, the village of Kozinka in the Graivoronsky district was shelled by the Ukrainian military. One of the shells hit the roof of a private house. Thank God, there were no casualties," the governor said.

According to him, the house-to-house inspection of the territory continues.