Russia appreciates Latin American countries’ independent position on Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia appreciates the independent position of Latin American countries on the Ukrainian conflict, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Latin America conference.

"Latin American countries, political forces that are present here, show interest in pursuing an independent policy, and this is the key thing," he said when asked whether the countries of the continent express understanding of Russia’s position on the Ukrainian conflict.

"Whenever this position is independent, those are good partners for dialogue, for developing common ground. <…> We think highly of those who have come here," the diplomat added.

Most Russia’s Latin American friends and partners have "a very clear understanding of their national interests," Shchetinin stressed, adding that Moscow "will speak with them, develop common ground, common vision of the processes present in today’s world, both in the economy, in finances, and in politics."

Speaking about Latin American countries’ initiatives on the Ukrainian crisis settlement, the said that the Kiev regime and the West’s position on the issue is the problem, not the proposals themselves. "We have clearly defined our position, the readiness for political dialogue and the search for ways of solving the situation considering the concerns, the position that Russia formed from the very beginning. However, the other side is not ready for that," the diplomat pointed out.

The first international parliamentary conference Russia-Latin America is taking place in Moscow from September 19 to October 2 at the Russian State Duma’s (lower house of the parliament) initiative. Parliamentarians from Latin American and the Caribbean countries, representatives of the expert community, public figures and diplomats are discussing relevant issues of the global parliamentary agenda with Russian colleagues.