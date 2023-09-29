Putin offers condolences to Pakistani leaders over terror attack in Balochistan

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi and acting Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar following a terror attack on a mosque in the Balochistan Province.

"Please accept my sincere condolences over the tragic circumstances of the terror attack in the Balochistan Province. The killing of people during a religious ceremony was yet another show of the barbaric, inhumane nature of terrorism. The organizers of this crime must not escape retribution," says Putin’s telegram that was posted on the Kremlin website on Friday.

An explosion occurred near a mosque in the Pakistani town of Mastung in the Balochistan Province as people gathered there to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. According to the Dawn newspaper, fifty-two people were killed and more than 50 more were wounded.

Putin reiterated Russia’s readiness to continue anti-terrorist cooperation with its Pakistani partners. He also asked to convey his deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.