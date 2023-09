KURSK, September 28. /TASS/. Russian electronic warfare forces have downed two drones outside the city of Kursk in the central parts of the country, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"Two drones were spotted near the village of Gornal in the Sudzhansky District today. They were forced to land with the help of our EW systems. One of the drones detonated during landing," Starovoit said on Telegram.

No damage or casualties have been reported, according to the governor.