MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces delivered a strike on the 62nd arsenal of the Ukrainian ground forces in the Kirovograd Region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the vicinity of the village of Bogdanovka in the Kirovograd Region, the 62nd munitions arsenal of the Ukrainian ground forces was hit. Near the village of Fedorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a strike was delivered on a command and observation point of a unit from the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized brigade," the statement said.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian tactical and army aviation, missile and artillery troops as well as unmanned aerial vehicles have delivered strikes on the adversary’s personnel and hardware in 118 districts over the past 24 hours.