Kiev attacked Sevastopol on September 22 in coordination with US, Britain — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Ukraine carried out the attack on Sevastopol on September 22 in close coordination with the US and British intelligence services, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On September 22, Sevastopol was again under attack. There is not the slightest doubt that this attack was pre-planned with the use of Western intelligence means and NATO satellite equipment and spy planes and was implemented at the request of and in close coordination with the US and British secret services," Zakharova told a news briefing.

"The obvious aim of such terrorist acts is to distract attention from the Ukrainian army’s failed attempts of mount a counteroffensive and intimidate the people and trigger panic in our society," Zakharova pointed out, adding that these aims were unachievable.