Brazil speaks in favor of publishing Nord Stream inquiry findings

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Brazil believes that Denmark, Germany and Sweden should publish the preliminary findings of their investigations into last year’s sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, the country’s envoy to the UN has said.

"Brazil has repeatedly expressed its confidence in the inquires, conducted by the authorities of Denmark, Germany and Sweden," Permanent Representative of Brazil to the United Nations, Sergio Franca Danese, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. "We repeat it once again today, and once again express our support to holding the necessary procedures without external influence."

"At the same time, we believe that the seriousness of this episode and its clear threat to international peace and security necessitate a transparent and timely publication at least of preliminary findings of these inquiries," the Brazilian diplomat added. "Lack of reliable information leads to speculations and accusations."

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia would soon submit to the UN Security Council a draft presidential statement regarding the Nord Stream sabotage.

Brazil will assume the Council’s rotating presidency next month.

A presidential statement is a statement made by the president of the Security Council on behalf of the Council, adopted at a formal meeting of the Council and issued as an official document of the Council. The document is not legally binding.