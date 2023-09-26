Russia’s senior security official discusses cooperation with Egyptian counterparts

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held talks with Faiza Abou el-Naga, the national security advisor to the president of Egypt, and Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, the counterterrorism advisor to the president of Egypt, the Security Council said in a statement.

"Detailed discussions took place about plans for cooperation in the area of financial security, between special services, law enforcement agencies and defense ministries," the statement said.

According to the statement, the talks emphasized joint counterterrorism efforts, detection of the channels for its financing, the channels of transportation of militants, combating drug trafficking, illegal immigration, human trafficking, cooperation in the field of international information security and collaboration between the national centers for response to computer attacks.

"In addition, consideration was given to some areas of economic cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of nuclear energy and financial and banking areas," the statement said.