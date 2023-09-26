Russian interior minister paying planned visit to Armenia — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev is paying a planned visit to Armenia to discuss current issues with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, something that is routine practice, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The interior minister continues his trips according to the schedule of international contacts, which is typically agreed upon in advance. Therefore, this is a planned visit. It is absolutely normal that it is taking place. And it is absolutely normal that being on his planned visit, the interior minister touches upon current pressing issues," he said.

Kolokoltsev arrived in Yerevan on Monday to take part in a meeting of the Armenian Interior Ministry’s board. He met with Pashinyan. Cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies was among the topics discussed. The Russian minister noted that the West is seeking to use the situation around Ukraine to squeeze Russia out of the South Caucasus.