Kremlin mum on dates of Putin’s visit to China

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China have been determined but have not been announced yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"To China - yes," Peskov said when asked whether the date of the Russian leader's trip to China had been agreed upon. "We will inform you about it in due time," Peskov promised.

On September 20, Putin said during a meeting with Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chinese Foreign Minister, that he gladly accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation to come to China in October for the One Belt, One Road forum.