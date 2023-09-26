Putin, Raisi discuss smoothly integrating Iran into BRICS — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Tehran’s full-scale involvement in BRICS’ activities was the focus of a telephone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"Ebrahim Raisi gave thanks for supporting Iran’s application for BRICS membership. The sides discussed steps to ensure Iran’s smooth integration into the association’s full-format activities taking into account Russia’s presidency in 2024," it said.

The phone call was initiated by the Iranian side.

The decision on admitting Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates was made at the organization’s August summit in Johannesburg. The countries will become official members of the organization effective January 1, 2024.