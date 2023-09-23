Russia maintains informal communication with unfriendly countries, envoy to UN says

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Moscow maintains informal communication with unfriendly countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told reporters.

He pointed out that it concerns "life, various affairs and politics." "It’s impossible to cut off communication because the [UN] Security Council is about a never-ending process that does not involve only Council meetings, but also decision-making activities, which don’t take place in the Security Council chamber. Communication also continues at the level of experts and senior officials every day, and it’s impossible to interrupt it and cut it off," the envoy added.

Nebenzya emphasized that some countries in Europe followed Brussels’ order not to maintain relations with Russia. "However, more reasonable people among our European colleagues ignore all that," the Russian diplomat concluded.