Russian peacekeepers exerted all efforts to evacuate Karabakh residents — Kremlin

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers exerted all efforts to help residents of Nagorno-Karabakh leave dangerous areas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow expects a lasting ceasefire in the region.

The spokesman was asked if Russia can admit the evacuated residents of Karabakh.

"We do not know yet, we will see if necessity arises. Our peacekeepers provided all necessary services, exerted all efforts to help these people leave dangerous areas," the spokesman said.

"We expect that a period of sustainable ceasefire will begin now, and conditions for the return of displaced people to their places of residence will be established," Peskov said.

He added that negotiations between representatives of Karabakh and Azerbaijan are underway.

"Of course, they talk in presence of our peacekeepers, and, of course, they discuss the concerns that Karabakh Armenians may have and the concerns that they may have in regards to the current situation," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin representative also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin said during phone calls with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that "all legitimate interests and safety of the people of Karabakh - meaning the Armenian population of Karabakh - must be ensured."

"And this understanding [is present] on the Azerbaijani side; you see that the Azerbaijani side proposed these negotiations on its own initiative, organized these negotiations. So there is hope now that this conversation will yield its results," Peskov concluded.