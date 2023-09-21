Borderline Belgorod Region records over 100 Ukrainian strikes in 24 hours

BELGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired over 100 rounds of various munitions at residential areas in the borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, the village of Maksimovka was shelled from tube artillery, with seven incoming strikes registered. Unfortunately, one person was killed: a man was driving past when a shell hit. He died on the spot from sustained wounds. Two more individuals were hurt," he said. Also, two private residences were damaged in the village.

Ukrainian troops fired 12 mortar shells at the village of Sereda in the Shebekinsky District and three artillery shells at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. The villages of Belyanka and Murom were attacked with four and five mortar shells, respectively.

In the Grayvoronsky District, the village of Golovchino was shelled with 12 MLRS rockets and various damage was sustained by four private residences: windows shattered, fences, a roof, outer walls and utility sheds damaged. "One private vehicle and a tractor were damaged, as well as an electric power line. As of now, the power line has been repaired. Ten mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Bezymeno. Fortunately, there were no casualties or destruction," the governor said.

In the Belgorodsky District, three artillery shells were fired at the village of Krasny Khutor, the village of Naumovka was attacked with a Ukrainian kamikaze drone, and a drone was downed in the village of Tavrovo. In the Borisovsky District, the Klimovoye farmstead was shelled with mortars with eight incoming strikes recorded.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched 18 mortar shells at the village of Novopetrovka in the Valuysky District and seven at the village of Dolgoye. In the Volokonovsky District, the Stary farmstead was shelled from a grenade launcher and a mortar with 19 grenades and four mortar shells registered.