Lavrov, CSTO foreign ministers discuss CSTO cooperation with UN

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. At a meeting with foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focused on stronger cooperation between CSTO and the United Nations, including in the area of peacekeeping.

"They touched upon a wide range of international and regional security issues. They emphasized the need to enhance coordination of the CSTO member states’ actions on the UN platform, concerning the pressing issues on the agenda of the world organization, and to further strengthen cooperation between the CSTO and the UN, including in the area of peacekeeping," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that was published on its website after the meeting held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.