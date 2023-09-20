Putin welcomes agreement on total cessation of hostilities in Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the agreement on total cessation of hostilities, achieved with involvement of Russian peacekeepers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the Kremlin press office.

"Putin noted with satisfaction that is was possible to overcome the hot phase of the conflict and welcomed the agreement, achieved with active involvement of Russian peacekeepers, on total cessation of hostilities and on holding negotiations between representatives of Baku and Stepanakert on September 21," the press office said, adding that "these talks will take place with mediation by the Russian peacekeeping contingent.".