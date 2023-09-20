Russian forces in Kherson Governor repel two Storm Shadow missile strikes

GENICHESK, September 20. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled Ukrainian strikes using two Storm Shadow long-range missiles over the Kherson Region, Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo reported, adding that no one was injured.

"Two Western-made Storm Shadow long-range missiles, launched by Kiev regime militants, were disabled over the Kherson Region today. One was downed by air defense systems, while another was taken over by electronic warfare systems and subsequently fell to the ground. Most importantly, no one was injured. We were able to prevent significant material damage, the missiles were eliminated over a field," he said on his Telegram channel.

Saldo noted that "Kiev shamelessly calls these missiles ‘peaceful’."

"However, it is Russian servicemen, armed with high-tech weapons and equipped with advanced electronic warfare systems, who make them safe for Russian citizens. I thank our fighters for their outstanding combat work," he added.