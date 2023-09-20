No preconditions for talks on Ukraine though Russia hasn’t refused to hold them — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia has never refused to hold talks on Ukraine, although now there are no preconditions to resume them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Channel One.

"The word ‘negotiations’ has begun to be heard more and more often in response to more and more frequent questions on this issue. [Russian] president [Vladimir Putin] consistently gives answers and clarifies the stand of Russia which has never turned down the idea of such negotiations, but which states that currently there are no preconditions for their resumption," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that that is why Russia "keeps on achieving our goals employing the means available to us, namely the special military operation."