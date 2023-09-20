Russian diplomat announces preparations for 21st Astana group meeting on Syria

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for the 21st Astana group meeting on Syria, said Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister.

He pointed out that Russia, Turkey and Iran were the guarantors of the Astana process, which "also involves two Syrian delegations" representing the government and the opposition.

"We are making preparations for the 21st Astana group meeting," the senior diplomat told TASS.

Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana hosted the 20th Astana group meeting on Syria on June 20-21. Representatives of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq attended the event as observers. However, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said that the 20th round would be the last one. Still, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country’s authorities were ready to resume hosting the Syria talks as a gesture of goodwill if there was a joint request by the participating parties.