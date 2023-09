MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China is in the works, and the dates will be announced in due time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have an understanding now; this visit is being prepared. We will inform you [about the dates] in a timely manner," Peskov said.

Earlier reports said that Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping may meet for talks in Beijing in October.