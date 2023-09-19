Russia urges parties to conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to stop hostilities

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia is deeply disturbed by the latest escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh as it calls on the conflicting parties to stop bloodshed and return to diplomacy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"We are deeply disturbed by the escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh," Zakharova said. "Russia urges the conflicting parties to stop shedding blood and immediately put an end to hostilities to return to the path of political and diplomatic settlement," she added.

According to Zakharova, steps towards peace in the disputed region are envisaged in a range of trilateral agreements which were signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020-2022.

As regards the Russian peacekeepers in the region, they continue to accomplish their tasks in there, the diplomat said.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the launch of what it described as local anti-terrorist measures in Nagorno-Karabakh with a view to "restoring the Constitutional order in the Republic of Azerbaijan." Neither civilians nor civilian infrastructure will be targeted, Baku said.