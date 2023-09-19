Russia gets no proposal from Turkey to hold four-way Karabakh meeting — MFA

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received any official proposals from Turkey to hold a four-way meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey on Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"We have seen reports on this issue in the media, but so far we have not received any official appeals from the Turkish side," the diplomat said.

Zakharova emphasized that Moscow is traditionally maintaining "a close dialogue with Ankara on various aspects of the international agenda, including the situation in the South Caucasus and joint work under the consultative regional platform 3+3."