MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian forces pushed the Ukrainians back to their initial positions in the Ugledar direction, while using artillery to wipe out concentrations of enemy manpower in forest sectors, acting leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told Rossiya-24 television.

"In the Ugledar direction, the enemy made attempts [to advance] toward Priyutnoye and Staromayorskoye, but we used artillery quite successfully to push the enemy back," Pushilin said. Also, concentrations of enemy forces in several forest sectors were eliminated, he added. According to Pushilin, Russian units stopped the enemy near Urozhainoye, Staromayorskoye and Novodonetskoye, where the Ukrainians were pushed back to their initial positions.