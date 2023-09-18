Moscow to define response to each country banning import of Russian goods to EU — MFA

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow will monitor the implementation of the ban on the import of goods of Russian origin into the EU and determine its response to each country. Russian Foreign Ministry stated this after the European Commission elaborated on the previously introduced ban on the import of goods of Russian origin into the EU.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Russian foreign agencies will carefully monitor the development of the situation in real time and determine further steps for each specific country based on an analysis of the actions of its official representatives," the ministry said.

"In the capitals of the EU states, they should be clearly aware that it will not be possible to sit behind Brussels’ back, hiding behind the notorious EU "solidarity" that so openly tramples human rights. They will have to answer for their policy of deliberately infringing on the rights of Russians and compatriots in any case, to each specific state taking such steps," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry officials recalled that such "clarifications" of the European Commission on the previously introduced ban on the import of Russian goods into the countries of the European Union are "not the first anti-Russian action."

"The ban on direct flights, the tightening of visa practices, now these "clarifications" on sanctions, which are beyond absurd, are aimed at causing harm specifically to ordinary Russians, at actually making it impossible for Russian citizens to enter the European Union," the ministry wet on.

"The desperate desire of the current EU leadership to erect a new "iron curtain" in Europe is now completely obvious, limiting as much as possible the possibilities of communication between people," the ministry concluded.

The Foreign Ministry indicated that the Russian side regards the actions of the European Commission as deliberate, "aimed at introducing legal uncertainty and openly provoking EU member countries to increase discrimination against Russians on the basis of nationality."

"Although the European Commission hastily removed its initial "clarifications" on this matter from public access, their latest version does not fundamentally change the essence of the issue or the purpose of this initiative," the ministry emphasized.

Planning trips abroad for Russian citizens

The Foreign Ministry drew the attention of Russian citizens to "the need to carefully weigh all the risks when planning trips abroad and staying in unfriendly countries, to closely follow the warnings of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian foreign institutions, and to exercise increased vigilance and restraint."

"Take into account that when crossing the border, an individual voluntarily submits himself to foreign jurisdiction, which implies the obligation to comply with the laws and regulations of the country they are visiting," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

About clarifications of European Commission

In accordance with the clarifications of the European Commission dated September 8, the import from Russia into the European Union of goods listed in Annex 21 to EU Directive No. 833/2014 is prohibited, regardless of the purpose of their use and the period of stay in the EU, including "vehicles with a total number of seats of less than 10". The European Commission emphasizes that "it does not matter whether the use of vehicles is private or commercial." The list contains a wide range of all kinds of items: from mobile phones and audio and video recording devices to suitcases, briefcases, clothing items, toothpaste, shampoos and other hygiene products.