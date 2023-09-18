Russian embassy quashes rumors of coup attempt in Congo as fake news

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Reports from some media outlets about a coup in the Republic of the Congo are untrue, the Russian embassy told TASS.

"Reports that appeared in foreign and Russian media outlets about a state coup in the Republic of the Congo are fake news," its source said. "The situation in the country is calm," he added.

Earlier, rumors that a coup was underway in the Republic of the Congo were spread via social media. Thierry Lezin Moungalla, Congolese Minister of Communications and Media and Government Spokesman, denied the rumors.