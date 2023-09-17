Russian forces improve positions in Avdeyevka area in DPR — DPR head

DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces have improved their positions in the Avdeyevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), with the situation along the entire combat engagement line being under control, DPR’s acting head Denis Pushilin said on Sunday.

"As for the Avdeyevka area, the enemy decreased the number of attacks in the direction of the village of Opytnoye. <…> As of today, se even see certain improvement in our positions, with our units taking some sections in the grey zone," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to the DPR’s head, the situation in the Artyomovsk area remains "quite tense." The city of Artyomovsk is shelled by Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian troops continue attacks in the southern area, between Andreyevka and Kurdyumovks. In the Mayinka, Ugledar and Vrenevo areas, Ukraine is apparently regrouping its troops as no active combat operation have been conducted there in recent hours. "We observe certain sabotage and reconnaissance activities by the enemy in the Novodoentsky and Novomayorks areas, but the situation is completely controlled by the Russian army," Pushilin added.

The Ukrainian army has been making futile attempts to stage an offensive since the beginning of June. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 12 that since early June Ukraine has lost 71,500 troops, 543 tanks and nearly 18,000 combat armored vehicles. According to Putin, Ukrainian forces are not seeing success in any area.