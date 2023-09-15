Russia attracting those ready to stand up against parasitical West — top security official

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia has become a magnet drawing all those who wish to confront the West's parasitical ways, an endeavor in which the majority of countries stand ready to lend a hand, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Razvedchik (Intelligence Officer) magazine.

"Russia has become a center of attraction for all those who are ready to oppose the parasitical practices of the West, because we are offering an alternative path," he said. According to him, the main contours of this path are outlined in the latest edition of Russia’s official Foreign Policy Concept.

Patrushev pointed out that Russia is open to cooperation with all constructively minded countries, and social and political forces that are ready to move forward together on the path of development and to lay the foundations for a new, truly democratic, multipolar world order. "Most countries stand ready to cooperate in [moving] this trend [forward]," he stressed.

According to the top security official, humanity has now entered a critical era, a new period in world history: We are witnessing the final disintegration of the "Western-centric colonialist world order," at the core which is an inherently rapacious civilizational model.

"Within the framework of this model, a narrow group of countries has built a pyramid, ensconced themselves at its pinnacle and self-endowed themselves with exceptional powers," he said. "In essence, we are dealing with a multi-level parasitical superstructure on a global scale."

Patrushev highlighted the fact that the word "parasite" translates from the Greek as "sponger." "In ancient Greece, this was the name given to swindlers who preyed on the trust of wealthy fellow citizens and used cunning and guile, and often resorted to violence, to seize control over their [victims’] homes. This is exactly how the Western powers have acted, ensuring their dominance and employing the most brutal and inhumane methods," he said.

May meeting of senior security officials

According to the Security Council Secretary, the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives on Security Issues, held in Russia on May 23-25, 2023, provided direct proof of this growing global disposition against the dominance of an overweening West. Even though the gathering took place in a difficult international environment, in conditions of open pressure, with the ambassadors of the US, the UK and France attempting to compel its participants to cancel their plans to travel to Russia, in the end it was attended by delegations from 101 countries and six international organizations. At the same time, "such hostile actions [of the West] did not surprise anyone," Patrushev pointed out, highlighting the fact that "the West does not recognize any [international meeting] formats that are organized without it taking the leading role, [nor does it recognize] bilateral and multilateral interaction based on equality [among nations] and international law."

Patrushev underscored that the meeting participants emphasized in their speeches and presentations that the turbulence now being seen in processes throughout the contemporary world is a direct consequence of the desire of the West and global transnational corporations to reverse the process of restoring balance and justice. In addition, the most important thesis of the meeting was that the main principle of international relations should be mutual respect and unconditional recognition of the right of others to choose their own development path, and their social, political and economic structures, Patrushev added.

Meeting of top security officials in Russia-Central Asia format

According to Patrushev, another example confirming the readiness of the majority of states to work toward developing a democratic, multipolar world order was the first meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Russia and Central Asia, which took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on June 23.

"The main issue was how to jointly combat the consequences of the West's neo-colonial adventure in Afghanistan, which the Anglo-Saxons, with the direct participation of NATO, over the past 20 years have turned into a breeding ground for terrorism, drug trafficking, crime and extremist ideologies," the official said.

According to him, the experience of such forums shows that "the majority of the world's countries are aware of the destructive nature of the global policy of the US and its satellites and how suicidal it is today to mindlessly submit to the West."

Patrushev pointed out that, today, in public speeches by Russia's partners, in bilateral negotiations, and in behind-the-scenes talks, "the same idea is being put forward," namely: the development of humanity directly depends on the strengthening of a multipolar world and the preservation of traditional moral values.