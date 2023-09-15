Russia ready to meet with papal envoy to discuss Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian side is ready to meet with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the papal envoy for the Ukrainian settlement and the president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Vatican is continuing its efforts. The papal envoy will come back [to Russia] soon. We are ready to meet with anyone, we are ready to talk with anyone," he said at a roundtable discussion on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

The top diplomat recalled that Russia has held meetings on Ukraine with representatives of Turkey, "who also have different ideas." "We appreciate the non-public efforts of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, first of all, in organizing the exchange of prisoners of war," he added.