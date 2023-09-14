United Russia party has not discussed question of presidential candidate yet — official

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The United Russia political party has not yet discussed the question if the party will endorse any candidate during the upcoming presidential elections or will nominate its own candidate, says Boris Gryzlov, Chairman of the party’s Supreme Council bureau.

"This question has not been discussed as of now," he told reporters, answering a question if the party will nominate any candidate or will endorse any self-nominated candidate.

Previously, Gryzlov said during the meeting of the United Russia Supreme Council bureau and General Council board that the Party’s main goal for 2024 is to ensure the victory of incumbent President of Russia Vladimir Putin with unconditional support of voters and a high turnout.

Putin has not yet announced if he will nominate his candidacy for the presidential elections, which will take place in March, 2024.