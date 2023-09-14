Armenian defense chief, Russian top brass discuss situation in Karabakh

YEREVAN, September 14. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleg Salyukov and new commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh Kirill Kulakov discussed the situation in the region, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Armenian Defense Minister welcomed Major General Kulakov on the occasion of assuming his new position and wished him success in the course of the peacekeeping mission. At the meeting they talked about the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. They discussed the actual problems, as well as a number of issues aimed at improving the efficiency of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh," the report says.

The press service also added that Papikyan emphasized the necessity of strict implementation of all points of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 as well as the importance of efforts aimed at unblocking the Lachin corridor as soon as possible. "The Defense Minister provided information about the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' movements and concentration along the borders, occasional provocations, firing in the direction of Armenian posts along with that frequent dissemination of fake news," the report said.