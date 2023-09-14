Russia to get back to grain deal after its agriculture products brought to global markets

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The resumption of the Black Sea Initiative is possible once real return is received on bringing agriculture products from Russia to global markets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"The resumption of the initiative is only possible once the terms are fulfilled and real return is received from efforts on unhindered access of Russian agriculture products and fertilizers to global markets," he said. "This is the key factor for what can happen," Vershinin noted.

The Black Sea Initiative grain deal was a set of agreements reached in Istanbul in July 2022 for ensuring a safe corridor for ships carrying Ukrainian grain as well as Russian agricultural exports. After several extensions, it was terminated starting July 18 at Russia’s initiative when Moscow notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN of its objections to further extending the deal. Putin pointed out earlier that the Russia-related provisions of the deal were never implemented, despite the United Nations’ efforts, and the bulk of Ukrainian grain exports had gone to wealthy Western countries, contrary to the original intent of the deal to provide grain to needy countries, particularly in Africa. Still, Moscow has stated that it was ready to resume the grain deal promptly once its Russia-related provisions were implemented.