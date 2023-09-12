Asia-Pacific needs Russia as partner — analyst

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Asia-Pacific region needs Russia as a partner and an element of political and economic balance in the region, Andrey Bystritsky, board chairman at the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, told TASS.

Analyzing the atmosphere of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum and the results of its plenary session that was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and First Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou, the analyst said Asia-Pacific countries "seek cooperation."

"They need Russia both as a partner and as an element of political and economic balance in the region and in the world as a whole. There’s a positive mood for cooperation, and it can be ranked from moderately positive to very positive," Bystritsky said. "There is no doubt that Asian partners want to cooperate with Russia. Another question is what difficulties are to be overcome. This is another conversation. But the intension is very positive."

He said "there are very few negative reactions."

"Even those with whom the dialogue isn’t going very effectively still try to cooperate. For example, Singapore," the analyst said.

He said "Russia has a huge amount of resources that are necessary for Asian countries, especially in East Asia," but it is necessary to establish mechanisms for their effective realization to ensure further advancement of economic cooperation with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

Putin said at the plenary session of the EEF that trade between Russia and Asia-Pacific countries had increased by 13.7% last year and added another 18.3% so far this year. The Russian president said that the Russian Far East and Russia as a whole are open to boosting trade and cooperation ties with Asia-Pacific countries. He expressed hope for further expansion of economic relations.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok from September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year's forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity.