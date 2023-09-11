VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has committed a host of crimes that could be reviewed by an international tribunal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia daily.

"The Kiev regime has done a lot of things that will draw an international tribunal, this is clear. Its atrocities are widely known, and those that are unknown will soon be revealed as a result of the hard work being done by our investigators, including diplomats," Peskov said.

According to him, it is still too early to say how and when this will happen. "The main thing is to document everything thoroughly, to keep it for history, to show it to the present generations so that they clearly understand who we are dealing with," Peskov concluded.